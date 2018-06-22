Humana opens health club in downtown Louisville

A Somadome pod uses lights and sounds to promote stress relief. (Source: Humana)

Wel at Humana is in the 500 block of Main Street in downtown Louisville. (Source: Humana)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Humana hosted a grand opening at its fitness center in downtown Louisville on Friday.

Wel at Humana is open to the general public. It offers traditional personal training and group fitness classes, and a variety of equipment.

Humana said the gym is designed to support everyone, regardless of their fitness level or wellness interests.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

The center focuses on holistic wellbeing. Meditation spaces are available, as well as a Somadome pod, which uses lights and sounds to offer stress relief. There is also nutrition counseling and wellness education.

The two-story, 29,000-square-foot facility is located adjacent to the Humana Building in the 500 block of Main Street.

Individual plans start at $25 monthly, or $20 for seniors and $45 for families.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.