Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies at 54

That trainwreck New York Times interview with the cast of Arrested Development painted a clear picture of what filming Season 5 must have been like, and David Cross has provided even more alarming detailsMore >>
That trainwreck New York Times interview with the cast of Arrested Development painted a clear picture of what filming Season 5 must have been like, and David Cross has provided even more alarming detailsMore >>
The Order of X has an important announcement: Dear White People is returning for Season 3 on Netflix.More >>
The Order of X has an important announcement: Dear White People is returning for Season 3 on Netflix.More >>
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan, because there's a lot to look forward to on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows we know about so far.More >>
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan, because there's a lot to look forward to on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows we know about so far.More >>
The sequel to 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, director J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom offers a darker spin on the Jurassic Park franchise, but still manages to offer the series' signature spectacle.More >>
The sequel to 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, director J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom offers a darker spin on the Jurassic Park franchise, but still manages to offer the series' signature spectacle.More >>