Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies at 54 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies at 54

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Vinnie Paul, seen here performing with Hellyeah at the Giant Center on Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Hershey, PA, has died. (Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Vinnie Paul, seen here performing with Hellyeah at the Giant Center on Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Hershey, PA, has died. (Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – Vinnie Paul, drummer and co-founder of the metal band Pantera, has died at age 54.

The band announced Paul's death in a statement on Facebook late Friday.

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.

A representative for Paul confirmed his death to Billboard, echoing the band's statement that no further details were available.

Paul formed Pantera in 1981 with his brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. The band would later enjoy mainstream success, releasing hit albums and earning Grammy nominations.

Pantera broke up in the early 2000s, after which the Abbott brothers formed a new band, Damageplan.

Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed onstage in 2004 while performing with the band.

Vinnie Paul went on to join the heavy metal supergroup Hellyeah.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show

    After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:42:22 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:23:39 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the premiere of the Discovery Channel's "Klondike" in New York. After more than 4,000 episodes of "The Jerry Springer Show," s...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the premiere of the Discovery Channel's "Klondike" in New York. After more than 4,000 episodes of "The Jerry Springer Show," s...
    Producers quietly announce the end of new episodes of Jerry Springer's raucous talk show, which once challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime TV supremacy.More >>
    Producers quietly announce the end of new episodes of Jerry Springer's raucous talk show, which once challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime TV supremacy.More >>

  • AMC Theatres unveils $20-a-month rival to MoviePass

    AMC Theatres unveils $20-a-month rival to MoviePass

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-20 14:01:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:23:16 GMT
    AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, has unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service to rival the flagging MoviePass.More >>
    AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, has unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service to rival the flagging MoviePass.More >>

  • Son of Sean Penn, Robin Wright settles Nebraska drug case

    Son of Sean Penn, Robin Wright settles Nebraska drug case

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:21:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-23 11:23:07 GMT
    (Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept via AP, File). FILE - This booking file photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. shows Hopper Penn, the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, after he was arrested in Nebraska. Court records show that Penn plea...(Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept via AP, File). FILE - This booking file photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. shows Hopper Penn, the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, after he was arrested in Nebraska. Court records show that Penn plea...
    Court records: Son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright pleads no contest to misdemeanor in Nebraska drug possession case, pays fine.More >>
    Court records: Son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright pleads no contest to misdemeanor in Nebraska drug possession case, pays fine.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly