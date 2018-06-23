Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, seen here performing with Hellyeah at the Giant Center on Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Hershey, PA, has died. (Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – Vinnie Paul, drummer and co-founder of the metal band Pantera, has died at age 54.

The band announced Paul's death in a statement on Facebook late Friday.

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.

A representative for Paul confirmed his death to Billboard, echoing the band's statement that no further details were available.

Paul formed Pantera in 1981 with his brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. The band would later enjoy mainstream success, releasing hit albums and earning Grammy nominations.

Pantera broke up in the early 2000s, after which the Abbott brothers formed a new band, Damageplan.

Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed onstage in 2004 while performing with the band.

Vinnie Paul went on to join the heavy metal supergroup Hellyeah.

