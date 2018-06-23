Ex-soccer star says Iran officials barred him from program

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - The former captain of Spain's national soccer team, Carles Puyol, is claiming that Iranian TV officials barred him from appearing as a World Cup commentator because of his long hair.
Iranian officials have denied the claim.
The Saturday report by Jam-e Jam newspaper's TV affiliate quotes government TV official Morteza Mirbagheri as saying the issue was about money not hair: "There is no need for a foreign figure to receive several hundred million (Iranian rials) for a few minutes on a sports program."
Puyol was invited to appear on a special World Cup 20118 sport program Wednesday during the Iran-Spain match alongside popular host Adel Ferdosipour.
An Iranian news website, Entekhab.ir quoted Puyol as saying he arrived in the country but was barred from the program because of his trademark long curly mane.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>