Jackson County, Indiana 8-year-old's autopsy inconclusive

The Jackson County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are investigating the death. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Jackson County Indiana Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an eight-year-old has died.

Sheriff Mike Carothers said that deputies were called to a home on County Road 800 S around 1:40 p.m. Thursday after grandparents found the child unresponsive. The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy was completed Friday and was inconclusive, Carothers said. Deputies are unsure if the death was natural or foul play. A full toxicology report is not expected to be complete for another 10 to 14 days.

Carothers said family told police that the boy was "acting like he was having seizure activity" and that they called 9-1-1 when he stopped breathing.

