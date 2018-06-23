CDC: Number of injury deaths among children, teens on the rise

Accidental deaths among young people across the country due to injury, homicide, suicide and motor vehicle accidents are going up, according to a new report. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After years of decline, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an increase in injury deaths among children and adolescents ages 10 to 19.

Accidental deaths among young people across the country due to injury, homicide, suicide and motor vehicle accidents are up, the report said.

According to the report, the suicide rate jumped 56 percent between 2007 and 2016 after a sharp decline the decade before. Additionally, homicide rates have increased by nearly one-third.

Dr. Erin Frazier of Norton Children’s Medical Associates says the data shows that many children and teen are not getting the mental health support they need. Dr. Frazier explained that adverse childhood experiences, such as exposure to violence and other traumatic experiences, can also lead to life-long health risks, including heart disease, substance abuse and obesity.

Ensuring that children and families can address physical, mental and social health issues before they result in a dangerous situation is vital, Frazier said.

Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness, which works with schools and community groups, has identified mental health as a priority area and is working to support children and families throughout Greater Louisville.

Here are a few workshops and camps being offered by Norton Children's Prevention & Wellness.

Teen Wellness Workshops

Peer-to-peer relationships and support can be a powerful tool in addressing health, particularly mental health. Health educators with Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness offer Teen Wellness Workshops at local high schools. These workshops to provide tools for teens to speak up and support one another.

Active Parenting Workshops

Let’s face it, parenting is tough. Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness offers workshops to help parents discover their parenting style, recharge their parenting battery, and learn effective communication and discipline methods.

Fruit and Boot Camp

A healthy diet can go a long way toward improving physical and mental health. Fruit and Boot Camp is a two-part series designed to teach you and your school-age children how to eat right and stay active together. Adults and kids practice making a healthy food item and participate in an exercise activity that can be done anywhere. All physical fitness levels are welcome.

