Friendship between players has limits at World Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Friendship between players has limits at World Cup

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Senegal's Sadio Mane smiles during the official press conference on the eve of the group H match between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2... (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Senegal's Sadio Mane smiles during the official press conference on the eve of the group H match between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2...
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Japan's Maya Yoshida attends a press conference before Japan's official training on the eve of the group H match between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturd... (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda). Japan's Maya Yoshida attends a press conference before Japan's official training on the eve of the group H match between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturd...

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) - Even a great friendship between players who used to be at the same club has its limits when it comes to the World Cup. Senegal forward Sadio Mane can attest to that.

The African team faces Japan in their second Group H game on Sunday in Yekaterinburg, and a defensive mainstay of the Japanese team is Maya Yoshida with whom Mane once played with for Southampton in the Premier League.

"I know him very well because we played together in Southampton," Mane said through an interpreter Saturday. "We were always together. We were training in the gym together, we were chatting every day. We have an excellent relationship."

But that changed at the World Cup in Russia.

When Mane asked his former teammate if he wanted to meet with him in Russia, the answer from Yoshida was clear: "'No, no I don't want to meet you.'"

"That's fine he's a good guy," said Mane, who smiled throughout the news conference.

Yoshida surely remembers what Mane is capable of, especially the fastest hat trick in Premier League history Mane scored in 2015 when he got three goals in a 176-second span for Southampton.

Mane now plays for Liverpool.

"I appreciate he's very professional," Mane said about Yoshida. "I know he's doing everything he can to beat me, but I also will do the same on my side."

Japan coach Akira Nishino said the team's players, including Yoshida, have done their homework on Mane.

"It is possible to stop him - however, he's got an influence on other players and that's what we are concerned about," he said.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Friday, June 22 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:32:30 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:14:15 GMT
    (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...
    It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".More >>
    It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".More >>

  • Man charged with robbing Gronkowski's home arraigned

    Man charged with robbing Gronkowski's home arraigned

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:02:24 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:13:57 GMT
    One of three men charged in connection with a robbery at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski while he was away at the Super Bowl has been held on $100,000 bail.More >>
    One of three men charged in connection with a robbery at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski while he was away at the Super Bowl has been held on $100,000 bail.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

    APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:01:44 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:13:40 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...
    APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly