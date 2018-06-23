Amelie Mauresmo next Davis Cup captain in France, 1st woman - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Amelie Mauresmo next Davis Cup captain in France, 1st woman

PARIS (AP) - Former top-ranked Amelie Mauresmo will become the first woman to captain France's Davis Cup men's team when she replaces Yannick Noah next season.

"I'm obviously very proud of the trust put in me," said Mauresmo, who has also coached Andy Murray.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman is a two-time Grand Slam champion. She stepped down as France's Fed Cup women's team captain after the 2016 season when she announced she was expecting her second child.

Mauresmo, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006, was appointed on a two-season contract, the French federation said Saturday.

Noah is currently in charge of both France's Fed Cup and Davis Cup teams. Julien Benneteau will succeed the 1983 French Open champion as Fed Cup captain at the end of the season.

