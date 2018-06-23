Newgarden takes pole at Road America, Penske claims 1st row

By GENARO C. ARMAS

AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) - Defending IndyCar series champion Josef Newgarden won the pole Saturday for the race at Road America, leading a Team Penske sweep of the front row.

Newgarden turned in a lap time of 1 minute, 43.20 seconds for his fifth career pole and second straight after taking pole position two weeks ago at Texas.

He edged teammate Will Power by 0.05 seconds.

Andretti Autosport drivers locked down the second row for the 222-mile race Sunday, with Ryan Hunter-Reay starting third and Alexander Rossi taking fourth.

Rookie Robert Wickens will start fifth. Points leader Scott Dixon will start eighth, his lowest starting position since qualifying ninth for the Indy 500 last month.

