Tourists learn more about Bardstown bourbon collapse

Shantel Lanerie, the wife of Churchill Downs' 15-time champion jockey Corey Lanerie, died on Friday afternoon at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville following a battle with cancer. She was 42.More >>
Shantel Lanerie, the wife of Churchill Downs' 15-time champion jockey Corey Lanerie, died on Friday afternoon at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville following a battle with cancer. She was 42.More >>
Officials said Friday it’s still unclear why the building collapsed, but on Saturday, visitors were welcomed back for tours in other similar parts of the 1792 Brand distillery.More >>
Officials said Friday it’s still unclear why the building collapsed, but on Saturday, visitors were welcomed back for tours in other similar parts of the 1792 Brand distillery.More >>
A third man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a homicide in south Louisville.More >>
A third man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a homicide in south Louisville.More >>
An Indiana man has been arrested in Kentucky after police found him naked in a stranger's yard declaring he might be Jesus.More >>
An Indiana man has been arrested in Kentucky after police found him naked in a stranger's yard declaring he might be Jesus.More >>
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the man died on the scene.More >>
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the man died on the scene.More >>