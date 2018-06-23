Third man charged in M Street murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A third man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a homicide in south Louisville.

Jacquan McWilliams, 18, was charged with murder and first degree robbery on Saturday.

Two other men have already been arrested in connection with the May 22 shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Decoria Curry, 19, was identified as being present at the time of the shooting in late May. Curry also admitted to knowing the victim, Anthony Edwards, 20, was going to be robbed. Curry has been charged with murder and robbery.

Another man, Glendale Hall, 18, was charged in connection to Edwards’ shooting death on June 13, after he admitted to police he was there at the time of the murder and knew of the robbery plot.

