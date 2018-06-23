Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani hits grand slam, Reds rout Cubs

By MARK SCHMETZER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani hit the first grand slam by a Cincinnati pitcher in 59 years, helping the last-place Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive victory.

It was Cincinnati's third slam in five days and major league-leading seventh of the season, two short of the record set in 2002. The last Reds pitcher to hit a grand slam was Bob Purkey against the Cubs on Aug. 1, 1959.

Tucker Barnhart and Joey Votto also went deep in front of a crowd of 36,818, Cincinnati's largest since opening day. Votto hit a three-run shot off backup catcher Chris Gimenez in the eighth.

The Reds matched their longest win streak of the season and won a third straight game against the Cubs for the first time since winning five in a row in 2014.

