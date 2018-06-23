Justin Haley races first NASCAR Truck victory

MADISON, Ill. (AP) - Justin Haley won the Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park for his first career victory, pulling away on a wild last restart.

The 19-year-old Haley, from Winamac, Indiana, took the lead when Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland made contact racing for the lead on a restart with seven laps to go.

Haley then held off GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter, a four-time winner season, on the final restart with two laps left, with Brett Moffitt spinning near the front of the field.

Haley won in his 37th series start.

Gilliland was second, followed by Sauter, Myatt Snider, Zane Smith, Chad Finley, Jesse Little, Riley Herbst, Cody Coughlin and Gragson.

