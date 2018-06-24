Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Rascal Deux is held by owner Dane Andrew before competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Rascal Deux is held by owner Dane Andrew before competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) - A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog's owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa's win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections - some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • AnimalsMore>>

  • In India, rats have a $19,000 meal

    In India, rats have a $19,000 meal

    Friday, June 22 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:06:32 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-25 20:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File). FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, an Indian holds 2000 rupee currency notes in Jammu, India. Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and ate more than $19,000 i...(AP Photo/Channi Anand, File). FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2016 file photo, an Indian holds 2000 rupee currency notes in Jammu, India. Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and ate more than $19,000 i...
    Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and ate more than $19,000 in currency.More >>
    Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and ate more than $19,000 in currency.More >>

  • 2 people injured while trying to avoid hitting kangaroo

    2 people injured while trying to avoid hitting kangaroo

    Thursday, June 21 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-06-21 20:47:54 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-25 20:28:26 GMT
    Trooper Matt Finley tells KWYB-TV that he thought it was joke when he was responding to the call on Wednesday morning out on Highway 2 until he saw the kangaroo. (Source: Pixabay)Trooper Matt Finley tells KWYB-TV that he thought it was joke when he was responding to the call on Wednesday morning out on Highway 2 until he saw the kangaroo. (Source: Pixabay)

    A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper says two people were injured after the driver swerved their vehicle to avoid hitting a kangaroo on the road.

    More >>

    A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper says two people were injured after the driver swerved their vehicle to avoid hitting a kangaroo on the road.

    More >>

  • Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car

    Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car

    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-21 16:52:48 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-25 20:28:22 GMT
    An upstate New York man trying to jump-start his car was greeted by an unusual sound coming from his engine _ the rattle of a venomous timber rattlesnake.More >>
    An upstate New York man trying to jump-start his car was greeted by an unusual sound coming from his engine _ the rattle of a venomous timber rattlesnake.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly