Carolina with a late goal to tie Louisville City FC

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

Louisville City FC will return to Louisville with a point in hand following the team’s 2-2 draw with North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC on Saturday night. The result extends City’s unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions and leaves them in second place in the Eastern Conference on 25 points with 13 games played, five points behind FC Cincinnati (30 pts) on 15 games played.

Defender Paco Craig scored City’s equalizer from a set piece after NC forward Daniel Rios initially put the hosts in front in the first half. Near the hour mark, it was City’s turn to go ahead via a goal from forward Ilija Ilic, before a late equalizer, again from Rios, secured a point for both sides.

(Louisville City FC Official Release)