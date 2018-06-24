Uruguay defender Gimenez ruled out of final group match - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Uruguay defender Gimenez ruled out of final group match

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates at the end of the Group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates at the end of the Group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

SAMARA, Russia (AP) - Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez has been ruled out of the team's final World Cup group match against Russia because of a right thigh injury.

Gimenez scored in the team's opening match of the tournament, a 1-0 victory over Egypt. La Celeste also defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 to secure a spot in the round of 16 heading into Monday's group final against host Russia.

The stout defending from the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid center back has been key to the team's two wins. Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez wouldn't reveal Sunday who would replace Gimenez.

Russia has also qualified for the round of 16, and Monday's match will be for the top spot in Group A.

Uruguay, ranked No. 14 in the world, is making its 12th overall World Cup appearance. The South American country won the tournament in 1930 as host, and again in 1950.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:36:51 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-24 15:17:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>

  • Romney makes final pitch to voters ahead of Senate primary

    Romney makes final pitch to voters ahead of Senate primary

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:48:03 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-24 15:17:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>

  • Gun industry sees banks as new threat to 2nd Amendment

    Gun industry sees banks as new threat to 2nd Amendment

    Sunday, June 24 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-06-24 14:34:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-06-24 15:14:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...
    In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
    In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly