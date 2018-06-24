Woman arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in South Louisville

Tamara Eubanks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a stabbing in South Louisville.

LMPD officers were called to the 900 block of Burton Avenue around 3:34 a.m. Sunday on the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived at the scene officers said they found a woman, later identified as Tamara Eubanks, 35, applying pressure to a stab wound on a man.

LMPD Spokesperson Matthew Sanders confirmed that the victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sanders said Eubanks was arrested by homicide detectives. Detectives said she admitted to stabbing the victim in the chest. She is now being charged with murder.

Eubanks was the victim's ex-girlfriend, but they lived together, police said.

