Cilic saves match point v Djokovic to win Queen's Club final

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates breaking the serve of Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the final tennis match at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the final tennis match at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the final tennis match at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the final tennis match at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during his final tennis match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 24, 2018.

By SAM JOHNSTON
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Marin Cilic saved a match point on his way to defeating Novak Djokovic 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Sunday as he claimed a second Queen's Club title.

The top-seeded Croat first won the Wimbledon warmup event in 2012, but was the runner-up in 2013 and also lost to Feliciano Lopez in last year's final.

Having saved six break points, Djokovic struck with the first chance of his own to clinch a draining 67-minute first set, before a reversal of fortunes in the second.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion wasted an early opportunity to break before Cilic saved a match point at 4-5 and then won six points from 4-1 down in the tiebreaker to level the match.

Cilic produced a stunning forehand passing shot on his way to breaking for a 5-3 lead in the decider and then delivered a nerveless service game to close out the match in just under three hours.

