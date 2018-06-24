The Latest: Power failure Penske car has early problems

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on the IndyCar race at Road America (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Will Power already is in trouble at Road America.

The Team Penske driver had mechanical issues at the start of the 222-mile Kohler Grand Prix. His No. 12 Chevy slowly made its way into the pits at the end of the first lap.

It was a disappointing start after Power qualified second for the 55-lap race. Crew members pushed his car back into the garage.

Power is coming off an 18th-place finish in the last race two weeks ago at Texas.

Power's teammate and pole sitter Josef Newgarden had about a 1-second lead on Ryan Hunter-Reay after nine laps.

12:10 p.m.

Josef Newgarden leads a Team Penske sweep on the front row at the IndyCar series race at Road America.

The defending series champion starts from the pole, with teammate Will Power alongside him up front in second.

Newgarden recorded the top lap speed in practice this weekend. He's looking for a spark following a five-race stretch finishing no higher than eighth, dropping him from first to fifth in the driver standings.

Points leader Scott Dixon will start eighth.

Track president George Bruggenthies announced before Sunday's race that the IndyCar series would return to the rural Wisconsin track for three more years.

Road America has been a popular stop with drivers and fans since the top open-wheel racing series returned to Elkhart Lake in 2016.

