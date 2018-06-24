Sweden player condemns racist abuse after World Cup loss - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Sweden player condemns racist abuse after World Cup loss

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Referee Szymon Marcniak of Poland, right, talks with Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz, middle, at the end the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, ... (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Referee Szymon Marcniak of Poland, right, talks with Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz, middle, at the end the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, ...
(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Sweden's head coach Janne Andersson, right, converses with player Jimmy Durmaz during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Sweden's head coach Janne Andersson, right, converses with player Jimmy Durmaz during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Referee Szymon Marciniak from Poland, bottom left, talks with Sweden's Marcus Berg, on the ground, as Germany's Jerome Boateng, top left, argues with Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz during the group F match between Germany and Sweden a... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Referee Szymon Marciniak from Poland, bottom left, talks with Sweden's Marcus Berg, on the ground, as Germany's Jerome Boateng, top left, argues with Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz during the group F match between Germany and Sweden a...

KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) - Sweden midfielder Jimmy Durmaz says the racist abuse aimed at him over social media following the 2-1 loss to Germany at the World Cup has been "completely unacceptable."

After coming on as a substitute, Durmaz gave away the free kick that led to Toni Kroos curling in an injury-time winner in Saturday's group game. Durmaz has since been subjected to online abuse, including threats to his family.

Before a training session on Sunday, Durmaz - standing in front of the rest of the Sweden squad and beside coach Janne Andersson - read out a statement to the media from a mobile phone.

"When you threaten me, when you call me 'Arab devil,' 'terrorist,' 'Taliban,' then you have gone far beyond the limit," Durmaz said in the statement, which was published on the Swedish Football Association's website.

"And even worse, when you go after my family, my children, threaten them. Who does such a thing? It is completely unacceptable."

Durmaz was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who emigrated from Turkey.

"I am Swedish and I am proud to play in the Swedish national team. That's the biggest thing you can do as a football player," he said in the statement. "I will never let any racists destroy that pride. We must all stand against all forms of racism."

The Swedish FA has reported the abuse toward Durmaz to police.

"We do not tolerate a player being exposed to threats and violations," said Hakan Sjostrand, secretary general of the Swedish FA. "It is unpleasant and very upsetting to see the treatment that Jimmy Durmaz has suffered. Completely unacceptable."

The loss to Germany left Sweden tied on three points with its opponent. Both countries are three points behind Mexico with one game left. Sweden plays Mexico in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday, with Germany taking on South Korea at the same time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:30:06 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:30:04 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:14:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:30:00 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly