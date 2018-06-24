Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers title - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers title

(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Paul Casey of England hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Paul Casey of England hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Bubba Watson hits his approach shot onto the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Bubba Watson hits his approach shot onto the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Stewart Cink hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Stewart Cink hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts to a missed putt no the second hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts to a missed putt no the second hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). J.B. Holmes reacts after making a par putt on the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). J.B. Holmes reacts after making a par putt on the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title, shooting a 7-under 63 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory at TPC River Highlands.

Watson became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and pulled within one of Billy Casper's tournament record of four victories.

Watson finished at 17-under 263. Third-round leader Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes tied for second. Casey shot 72, Cink 62, Hossler 66 and Holmes 67.

Watson came from six back to win the 2010 event for his first tour title, and beat Casey in a playoff in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:30:06 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:30:04 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:14:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:30:00 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly