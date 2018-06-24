Let's Dance Louisville raises $300k to feed the homeless - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Let's Dance Louisville raises $300k to feed the homeless

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cutting a rug for a good cause -- Let's Dance Louisville raised a record-breaking $300,000 last night for Feed My Neighbor, a program run from the Sandefur Dining Room at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The event was held on Saturday evening at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. WAVE 3 News' Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned was on hand to emcee and auction off some cool gifts.

Through the Feed My Neighbor program, the Cathedral of the Assumption is able to feed homeless people 365 days a year.

The charity event is based on the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars. Twelve local "celebrities" compete in a dance competition for votes and audience support.  

This was the fifth year for the Let's Dance Louisville event. 

The Sandefur Dining Room, which is located behind the Cathedral of the Assumption, was named the "Food Emergency Kitchen of the Year" in 2013 by Dare to Care. 

In 2017, over 40,000 meals were served by 4,563 volunteers, Cathedral of the Assumption Rector Rev. Michael T. Wimstatt, S.T.D., said in a statement.

