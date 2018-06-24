Devon Allen wins tight 110 hurdles at USATF outdoor meet

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Shelby Houlihan wins the women's 5,000-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Sandi Morris celebrates after clearing the bar in the women's pole vault at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Ajee Wilson, right, leads Charlene Lipsey during the women's 800-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Shamier Little celebrates as she wins the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Devon Allen won the 110-meter hurdles Sunday to highlight the final session of the USATF Outdoor championships.

The former Oregon receiver crossed in 13.452 seconds - with Grant Holloway in second at 13.454 - after a weather delay that lasted just under three hours.

Ameer Webb won the 200 in 20.47, and Jenna Prandini won the women's 200 in 22.62 after finishing third in the 100 on Friday.

Shelby Houlihan became just the second runner to win the women's 1,500 and 5,000 in the same national championship meet, taking the 5,000 in 15:31.03. Rio Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy won the 800 in 1:46.50, and Ajee' Wilson won the women's race.

