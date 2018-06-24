Devon Allen wins tight 110 hurdles at USATF outdoor meet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Devon Allen wins tight 110 hurdles at USATF outdoor meet

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Shamier Little celebrates as she wins the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Shamier Little celebrates as she wins the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Ajee Wilson, right, leads Charlene Lipsey during the women's 800-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Ajee Wilson, right, leads Charlene Lipsey during the women's 800-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Sandi Morris celebrates after clearing the bar in the women's pole vault at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Sandi Morris celebrates after clearing the bar in the women's pole vault at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Shelby Houlihan wins the women's 5,000-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Shelby Houlihan wins the women's 5,000-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

By LUKE MEREDITH
AP Sports Writer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Devon Allen won the 110-meter hurdles Sunday to highlight the final session of the USATF Outdoor championships.

The former Oregon receiver crossed in 13.452 seconds - with Grant Holloway in second at 13.454 - after a weather delay that lasted just under three hours.

Ameer Webb won the 200 in 20.47, and Jenna Prandini won the women's 200 in 22.62 after finishing third in the 100 on Friday.

Shelby Houlihan became just the second runner to win the women's 1,500 and 5,000 in the same national championship meet, taking the 5,000 in 15:31.03. Rio Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy won the 800 in 1:46.50, and Ajee' Wilson won the women's race.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:53:59 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:34:19 GMT
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>

  • California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:34:16 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • 'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:33:38 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:34:10 GMT
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly