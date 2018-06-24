Response to van crash shows heart and heroism

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)-- A chaotic crash caused more than a dozen people to spring into action.

A van and a car collided at the intersection of 15th and Jefferson Streets Friday morning.

With a local church group stuck inside the overturned van, people nearby ran to help.

Justin Willis is a former newspaper reporter and saw their act of heroism on his way into work.

He stopped and pulled out his camera.

“I saw these good people who d ropped what they were doing and helped and I wanted everyone to know that,” Willis said.

He captured people holding up the van, preventing it from teetering onto a woman pinned underneath.

He also documented the moment Kaitlyn Zawisa helped a victim get out of the van.

“She was just really worked up and she had mentioned having people pray so I just stopped, I took a minute and I said ‘Can we pray?’” Zawisa said.

Zawisa was on her way into work at CSL Plasma. She says most of the good Samaritans were also on their way to work. They d ropped everything to help.

“I just can’t get over how beautiful it was,” Zawisa said. “Everyone was coming together and helping, making the best of what they could with what they had.”

Those moments between strangers are now being shared by hundreds of people on Facebook.

“Like Yogi Bear said, these people came to a fork in the road and they took it,” Willis said. “They didn’t think about it, they didn’t pause. They just went there and they tried to help. It was fantastic.”

Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, their condition isn’t known.

