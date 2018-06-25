Trump says people from Mexico 'invade' US

The Trump policy resulted in 2,300 children being taken from their parents or guardians and placed in shelters around the country, but the girl from the now-famous Getty Images picture was not among them.

The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)

In the wake of the Trump administration's contentious family separation policy that gripped the country over the last week, here's a look at the country's recent history on immigration.

The Funes family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so they voluntarily returned to Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

How did it come to this? From Secure Communities to child separation, America's recent immigration history

Party leaders are trying to finally secure the votes they need for their wide-ranging bill with tweaks they hope will goose support from the GOP's dueling conservative and moderate wings.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 21, 2018, photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. House Republicans say they will make another run at immigration legislation in the coming ...

For the first time in years, North Korea isn't holding its annual "anti-U.S. imperialism" mass rally marking the start of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2017, file photo, tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda slogans at Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square, in...

The steel tariff - essentially a 25 percent tax - may backfire on the very people the president is aiming to help.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). CEO Joel Johnson checks the details on a roll of steel at the Borusan Mannesmann Pipe manufacturing facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Baytown, Texas. Borusan is seeking a waiver from the steel tariff to import 135,000 metr...

The boxes started arriving as people across the country began to learn about President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their families.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, a Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley staffer and volunteers unload boxes of donations on to a cart at a storage facility in McAllen, Texas. A rest center for asylum-seekers in the T...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). A protester yells toward a Trump supporter after arriving to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump compares people entering the U.S. from Mexico to invaders and says they should be immediately sent back without appearing before a judge.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in response that such a step would be illegal and violate the Constitution that Trump swore to uphold.

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country," the president said on Twitter as he was being driven to his private golf club in Northern Virginia. "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order."

"Most children come without parents ... Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years!" he continued. "Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!"

"What President Trump has suggested here is both illegal and unconstitutional," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project. "Any official who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws should disavow it unequivocally."

Trump has been criticizing immigration judges for weeks, both exaggerating the number currently hearing cases and saying that hiring more - as some members of Congress have proposed - would be unnecessary.

Trump made his anti-illegal immigration stance a centerpiece of his presidential campaign and he has pushed for strict policies since taking office. He said during a campaign appearance Saturday in Las Vegas that being for "strong borders, no crime" is a winning issue for Republicans to run on in November's congressional elections.

But he bowed to public pressure last week and reversed a policy of separating adults and children who enter the U.S. illegally together at the border with Mexico, though his "zero-tolerance" policy of criminally prosecuting all illegal border-crossers remains.

The House is expected to vote on immigration legislation this week, though its fate is uncertain.

Trump told House Republicans last week that he was "100 percent" behind the effort but tweeted days later that they were "wasting their time" voting before the midterm elections.

About a dozen protesters gathered at the entrance to Trump's club Sunday afternoon as he prepared to leave, including a woman holding a sign that said "Trump Should Be Caged" and a man wrapped in a Mylar blanket. Some of the separated children were seen using the blankets on government-distributed video of their holding conditions.

Further up the road, a lone man stood with a sign with Trump's headshot and the words "Thank You."

