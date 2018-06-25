All Toys R Us stores to close by Friday

(WAVE) - You only have a few days left to shop at Toys R Us.

The store's Twitter page says all locations will close by June 29. Stores throughout the country have been liquidating since April.

Everything in stores is now 50 percent to 70 percent off.

Toys R Us has posted a going-out-of-business FAQ sheet on its website for shoppers with questions.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.