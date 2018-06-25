Kayla Vanmeter, husband welcome new baby boy

Willie Vanmeter weighed in at 8 pounds and 2 ounces Friday night, and his parents couldn't be happier. (Source: Kayla Vanmeter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is excited to welcome the newest member to the Sunrise team.

Kayla Vanmeter and her husband Willie welcomed their son into the world Friday night.

Willie weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.

Kayla said he has long, black wavy hair & blue eyes.

Mom, baby and Willie's big sister are all doing fantastic.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.