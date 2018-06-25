Kangaroo takes over soccer game

(WAVE) - It's World Cup time and that means everybody is a soccer fan these days, especially one kangaroo in Australia who took over a match and refused to leave the field.

It happened Sunday in Canberra, Australia, during the second half of the Women's Premier League Blue Devils FC and Canberra FC game. The male eastern gray kangaroo made himself comfortable in front of the goal, with no plans on leaving. He hopped off toward the parking lot, only to return a little while later, delaying the game for about 30 minutes.

A few people approached the kangaroo to see if they could get him to move on, but when he stood up at over six feet tall, they backed off pretty quickly. Some players and officials tried to kick a ball or two at the big guy to see if that would make him move. It did not, and he even deflected a few balls with his tail. So maybe he has a future as a goalie.

Eventually, the kangaroo got bored and hopped away, and the game continued.

