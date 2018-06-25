Louisville man pulled over in Owensboro; police find gun, meth

Nazarine Ingram was arrested over the weekend after police said they found meth and a gun in his car. (Source: Daviess County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in Owensboro after police found meth and a gun in his car.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2018 Roundup

Police stopped 42-year-old Nazarine Ingram over the weekend.

They said he appeared to be under the influence.

During his arrest, police said they found a large amount of suspected crystal meth and a loaded pistol in the car.

Ingram is now facing a host of charges, including DUI and drug trafficking.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.