Fight at local Walmart store leads to exaggerated posts on social media

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Social media users around WAVE Country said they were hearing about an active shooter at a local Walmart store.

Turns out those reports were grossly exaggerated.

Police now say it was a fight between two men Sunday that prompted reports of shots fired at the Walmart on Westport Road.

The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., saying there was an active shooter. That wasn't the case; there was no shooter and there were no injuries.

Instead, police said an argument between the men traveled from the store into the parking lot.

One of them had a gun, but no shots were fired.

