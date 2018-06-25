Driver killed in Spaghetti Junction crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died after a single-vehicle accident during the busy morning rush.

Officer Matt Sanders, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. According to Sanders, the car was northbound on I-71 and left the roadway at the split.on the ramp from eastbound I-64 to northbound I-65.

Sanders said the car crossed the ramp to I-65 North from eastbound I-64 and hit the wall before coming to a stop in a grassy area.

The victim was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital but died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Sanders said alcohol may be a contributing factor.

