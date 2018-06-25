Emergency crews respond to crash near downtown Louisville

The crash was reported around 2:57 p.m. on I-65 at the 121 mile marker, near the Brooks exit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A single-vehicle accident has left one person injured during the busy morning rush.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that the crash took place on the Interstate 64 east ramp to Interstate 65 north shortly after 8 a.m.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.

It's also unclear what caused the accident.

Traffic delays are expected through the morning.

