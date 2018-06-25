Heat Wave Coming: Easy tips to save money on your electric bill

There are things you can do inside your home right now, to cut back on energy, and keep money in your bank account. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Who doesn’t want to save a few bucks?

With record-breaking heat in May, sky-high electric bills kicked in early this year.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking team is tracking another heat wave this week, so paying more to stay cool is top of mind.

There are things you can do inside your home right now, to cut back on energy, and keep money in your bank account.

Did you know covering your food in the refrigerator can save you money? Your fridge uses about 1,000 watts of power per hour, and the moisture released by foods makes the compressor have to work harder.

So, covering your food, can save you some cash. Also, remember that a full refrigerator uses less energy than one that's only half-full.

When it comes to technology, unplug to cut costs. Your computer, laptop, and monitors use 400 watts per hour, even when plugged in but turned off. Each adds up to about 4 cents per hour. To save energy, plug those devices into a power strip, that you can turn off when you’re not using them.

Another simple fix takes us back to the kitchen. A single burner on your electric range uses 1,000 watts of power each hour, costing you 10 cents per hour. Because electric stoves stay hot, turn off the heat a few minutes before you’re done cooking to save energy and money.

