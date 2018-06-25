Pawn Star's Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison dead at 77

(RNN) – Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, who was featured on the television show “Pawn Stars" has died according to the History Channel.

Harrison has operated pawn shops in Las Vegas since 1981. In 1989, he opened Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas two miles from the Strip with his son Rick.

"He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him," Rick Harrison wrote on his Instagram account.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/2lPb3jUazf — HISTORY (@HISTORY) June 25, 2018

The show, which began in 2009 features interactions between the employees at the Pawn Shop and customers.

Harrison was born on March 4, 1941 in Danville, VA. The family moved to North Carolina where he grew up. After stealing a car at age 17, he was given the choice to go to jail or join the military.

In February 1962, Harrison enlisted in the Navy and served until the early 1970s.

