Pawn Star's Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison dead at 77 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pawn Star's Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison dead at 77

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

(RNN) – Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, who was featured on the television show “Pawn Stars" has died according to the History Channel.

Harrison has operated pawn shops in Las Vegas since 1981. In 1989, he opened Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas two miles from the Strip with his son Rick.

"He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him," Rick Harrison wrote on his Instagram account.

The show, which began in 2009 features interactions between the employees at the Pawn Shop and customers. 

Harrison was born on March 4, 1941 in Danville, VA. The family moved to North Carolina where he grew up. After stealing a car at age 17, he was given the choice to go to jail or join the military.

In February 1962, Harrison enlisted in the Navy and served until the early 1970s. 

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Monday, June 25 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 13:44:14 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:40:54 GMT
    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

    More >>

  • Police: Backup driver in fatal Uber crash was distracted

    Police: Backup driver in fatal Uber crash was distracted

    Friday, June 22 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-22 13:52:27 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:39:54 GMT
    (National Transportation Safety Board via AP). FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators examine a driverless Uber SUV that fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Ariz. An Arizona police rep...(National Transportation Safety Board via AP). FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators examine a driverless Uber SUV that fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Ariz. An Arizona police rep...
    An Arizona police report says the human backup driver in an Uber autonomous SUV was streaming "The Voice" on Hulu just before the vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in March.More >>
    An Arizona police report says the human backup driver in an Uber autonomous SUV was streaming "The Voice" on Hulu just before the vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in March.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:26:25 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly