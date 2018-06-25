Suspect slips out of handcuffs, hustles out of LMDC ... twice

Darryl Young Jr., 35, was in police custody when he escaped twice and ran off on the streets of downtown Louisville. He was caught both times. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man being booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections slipped out of custody and ran out of the building twice in a span of 17 minutes.

Darryl Young Jr., 35, was in police custody downtown early Friday morning when he escaped and ran off on Cedar Street at 6:05 a.m. He was caught after a foot pursuit, according to his arrest report.

Then, back in police custody at 6:17 a.m., he pulled the trick again, this time running onto Jefferson Street. He was captured a short time later.

Young faces two counts of escape and one count of fleeing or evading.

It's not clear what he was charged with previously that had him at LMDC in the first place.

