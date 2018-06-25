Woman admits to stabbing ex-boyfriend and appears in court on murder charges

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to kill a family member when he was asked to pick up after himself.More >>
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to kill a family member when he was asked to pick up after himself.More >>
A reward is being offered after a dog was shot with an arrow and killed in Fairdale.More >>
A reward is being offered after a dog was shot with an arrow and killed in Fairdale.More >>
A woman who admitted to stabbing her ex-boyfriend Sunday morning was arraigned Monday.More >>
A woman who admitted to stabbing her ex-boyfriend Sunday morning was arraigned Monday.More >>
It still may be several days or weeks before a full assessment of the damage to Warehouse 30 at Barton 1792 is fully complete, but local ecosystems are already feeling the impact.More >>
It still may be several days or weeks before a full assessment of the damage to Warehouse 30 at Barton 1792 is fully complete, but local ecosystems are already feeling the impact.More >>
Karen Faulkner has won her case against both the state and Jefferson County Board of Elections and will be able to compete for the office of 9th Division judge in the November general election.More >>
Karen Faulkner has won her case against both the state and Jefferson County Board of Elections and will be able to compete for the office of 9th Division judge in the November general election.More >>