Woman admits to stabbing ex-boyfriend and appears in court on murder charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who admitted to stabbing her ex-boyfriend early Sunday morning was arraigned Monday.

Tamara Eubanks, 35, called the cops on herself and was found trying to apply pressure to a stab wound to Jaqua Simmons' chest.

Simmons was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On a dreary rainy Monday, Burton Avenue was quiet. Only remnants remain of the strange scene from early Sunday morning.

"I've lived over here for like five years and I haven't seen anything like that and I feel so terrible for those families and I feel for the kids," neighbor Maria Gomez said.

Gomez and her son Hector said you wouldn't be able to tell from the outside, but living next door, they heard things no one else did.

"It's not the first time," Gomez said. "There were regular fights. I hear some kids cry, but I don't know what happened exactly."

Gomez said she would hear fights in the early morning hours, coming from Eubanks home, so what happened around 3:30 that morning, was not out of the ordinary.

This time, however, the argument turned deadly and Eubanks says she stabbed Simmons in the chest because he wouldn't leave the house, according to the arrest report.

A tearful Eubanks stood by as her lawyer tried to have the judge consider her low-risk, due to her six children and no history of violence.

Her lawyer also said Simmons was often violent towards Eubanks and he was the night she stabbed him.

The judge lowered her bond from $100,000 to $50,000, however she will not be considered low-risk and has been charged with murder.

