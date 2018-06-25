UPDATE: 1,000 fish killed, company given state violation notice for pollution after bourbon warehouse collapse

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - It still may be several days or weeks before a full assessment of the damage to Warehouse 30 at Barton 1792 is fully complete, but local ecosystems are already feeling the impact.

Part of the bourbon warehouse in Bardstown collapsed Friday morning, sending thousands of bourbon spilling out of the building.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, roughly 1,000 fish died because of the spill that caused alcohol to contaminate two bodies of water, Withrow Creek and Beach Fork River.

Sazerac, the owner of Barton 1792, will be issued notice of violation for failure to notify and for polluting the waters of the Commonwealth.

According to officials from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the dead fish appear to be minnow fish and larger game fish. The fish died from the alcohol in the water by ingesting it or because the alcohol depletes oxygen in water, which causes fish to suffocate.

The spill ended Friday afternoon, and alcohol flowed into the water for several hours.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the distillery said at this time they do not know which Barton 1792 brands or customers will be impacted. Right now their focus is on clean up and assessment.

Officials are also advising people not to fish in the area out of an abundance of caution.

