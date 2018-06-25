Karen Faulkner wins lawsuit, will run in 9th Division judge race in November

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Karen Faulkner has won her case against both the state and Jefferson County Board of Elections and will be able to compete for the office of 9th Division judge in the November general election.

Danny Alvarez won the primary last month but died unexpectedly the next day at age 43.

Faulkner sued for the right to get her name added to the ballot, and Monday, a Franklin Circuit Court judge ruled to allow it.

Part of Judge Phillip Shepherd's ruling read "If after the certification of candidates who will appear on the ballot, any candidate whose name appears on the ballot shall withdraw or die, neither the precinct election officers nor the county board of elections shall tabulate or record the votes cast for the candidates ... In fact, if only one or two candidates remain on the ballot after a death or withdrawal, no votes are to be recorded; all remaining candidates are issued a certificate of nomination to run in the general election."

Faulkner finished third in the primary, 17 votes behind Tanisha Hickerson. They'll oppose each other in the November contest.

Faulkner, a criminal defense attorney, also named Hickerson in her lawsuit, as well as Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes and Andre Bergeron, the incumbent judge who finished fourth, behind Faulkner, in last month's primary.

