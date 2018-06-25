LMAS increases reward after dog shot, killed with arrow

The dog was found June 21 in the Fairdale area. (Photo source: Louisville Metro Animal Services)

Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)

WARNING: Some viewers may find the image in this story disturbing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What was once a $500 reward has now been increased to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot a dog with an arrow and killed him.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, a man last week took a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier to LMAS with a large arrow in its body.

The dog died on the way to Jefferson Animal Hospital.

He was found near the 8900 block of Brown Austin Road in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood, with a two-foot-long arrow going from its left hip to its right abdomen. The dog wasn't micro chipped, and an owner hasn't been found. An investigation is now under way.

"We're devoting officers to go out, go door to door," Lt. Adam Hamilton, with LMAS, said. "We're still trying. The officers aren't going to stop. We're going to keep going and hopefully we'll find something."

The reward is being funded by the nonprofit Friends of Metro Animal Services.

People who live on the street where the dog was found have started collecting additional donations for the reward. They plan to donate $800 to the reward fund.

Anna and Pam Daniels are the neighborhood watch block captains. They got a call right away when their neighbor found the injured dog.

"I've lived here all my life and never have I heard about such a horrendous crime against an animal," Pam said.

The Danielses named the dog Arrow.

"Somebody's baby is gone now and it just breaks my heart," Pam Daniels said. "I go to tears over it sometimes."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ William Shatner encourages emergency support for Shelby County Humane Society

+ Karen Faulkner wins lawsuit, will run in 9th Division judge race in November

+ Gas station shooting victim says order to close store is 'too little too late'

While it is a crime to shoot a pet with an arrow, LMAS said even if the person did it to be malicious there's a chance he or she may only be charged with a misdemeanor. The Danielses said that's not enough.

They want harder punishments for crimes like this.

"We won't stop until we get to Frankfort with a bill," Pam Daniels said. "All they ask for is love and that little baby didn't deserve what he got."

They've started the Facebook page Justice for Arrow, which already has hundreds of members.

Anyone information on the crime is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.