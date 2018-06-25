LMAS offering reward after dog shot, killed with arrow

The dog was found June 21 in the Fairdale area. (Photo source: Louisville Metro Animal Services)

Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering a reward for information leading to teh arrest of the person responsible. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)

WARNING: Some viewers may find the image disturbing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A reward is being offered after a dog was shot with an arrow and killed in Fairdale.

The investigation is underway, and a $500 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, on Wednesday June 21 around 5 p.m., a man brought the 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier to LMAS with a large arrow in its body.

The dog died on the way to Jefferson Animal Hospital.

It was found near the 8900 block of Brown Austin Road in Fairdale, with a two-foot long arrow going from its left hip to right abdomen. The dog wasn't micro chipped and an owner hasn't been found.

The reward is being funded by the nonprofit Friends of Metro Animal Services.

Anyone information on the crime is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

