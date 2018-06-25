Police: Clark Co. man charged with attempted murder of family member

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to kill a family member when he was asked to pick up after himself.

According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, on June 22, Chad Castleberry was involved in an argument with the family member.

Castleberry, 36, was allegedly asked to clean up after himself. When Castleberry became upset, he came up behind his and tried to cut the family member's throat as they sat in a chair watching television

"I think it's a horrifying thought that an individual could be watching television in their own home, sitting in a chair and a family member could come up behind them with a knife and try to slit the throat of the victim," Mull said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMAS offering reward after dog shot, killed with arrow

+ Woman admits to stabbing ex-boyfriend and appears in court on murder charges

+ Karen Faulkner wins lawsuit, will run in 9th Division judge race in November

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Castleberry appeared in court on Monday, and the judge set his cash only bond at $100,000.

His next appearance is an initial hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.