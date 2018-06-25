Southern Indiana man charged with attempt to solicit child online

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans will head to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium this Saturday for her Reputation Stadium Tour stop in Louisville. UofL released lots of information concert-goers should be aware of before the show.More >>
Decoria A. Curry, Glendale Hall Jr., and Jaquan C. McWilliams, all 18, are accused the May 22 shooting death of Anthony Edwards.More >>
It still may be several days or weeks before a full assessment of the damage to Warehouse 30 at Barton 1792 is fully complete, but local ecosystems are already feeling the impact.More >>
Christopher Blackburn, 45, of North Vernon, was taken into custody by Indiana State Police early last week.More >>
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to kill a family member when he was asked to pick up after himself.More >>
