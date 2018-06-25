Southern Indiana man charged with attempt to solicit child online

NORTH VERNON, IN (WAVE) - A Jennings County man has been arrested on charges related to attempted child solicitation.

Christopher Blackburn, 45, of North Vernon, was taken into custody by Indiana State Police early last week.

The investigation began in March after detectives were told that Blackburn had improper communication with a 15-year-old girl. State police said Blackburn contacted the girl in mid-February using Snapchat and had sent her a sexually suggestive music video. State police say Blackburn then asked the girl to send him inappropriate pictures.

A warrant for Blackburn's arrest was issued after the case was reviewed by the Jennings County Prosecutor's Office. He is charged with child solicitation, attempted vicarious sexual gratification and attempted possession of child pornography.

