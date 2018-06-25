Graduate transfer Khwan Fore to play final season at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Richmond Spider Khwan Fore is headed to Louisville for his last season, UofL confirmed Monday.

The guard, who started for Richmond the last two seasons, signed a financial aid agreement at UofL.

“Khwan is an explosive athlete who will be one of our better perimeter defenders,” said UofL Coach Chris Mack. “With so many talented ball-handlers on our schedule, his ability to contain the dribble will be challenged. He’s tough, well coached and as a senior will provide added experience to our roster immediately. During his visit, our team really enjoyed their time with Khwan. He will fit in great with his new teammates as we add to our roster for the coming year.”

Fore totaled 919 career points and 209 assists in his time at Richmond, including an average of 11 points and 3.2 rebounds as a redshirt junior in 2017-18.

He completed a bachelor's degree in sociology from Richmond in May. He's expected on campus in Louisville for the next summer academic session in July.

