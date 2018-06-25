Men suspected of M St. murder indicted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted three men on murder and robbery charges in connection with the shooting death of a man last month.

Decoria A. Curry, Glendale Hall Jr., and Jaquan C. McWilliams, all 18, are accused the shooting death of Anthony Edwards who was found shot to death in the 400 block of M Street on the night of May 22.

All three men will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on June 26.

