NWS confirms tornado touched down Monday in Ohio Co.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down when a line of storms rolled through the Tri-State early Monday.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado happened in McHenry, KY in Ohio County. They say the tornado had estimated peaks winds of around 100 mph.

Our damage survey this evening concluded an EF-1 tornado occurred in McHenry, KY in Ohio County earlier today. Estimated peak wind was 95-100 mph. The tornado caused significant damage to two structures (including one home) and snapped or uprooted dozens of large trees. #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 26, 2018

One home lost its roof during the storm. 14 News is told the roof was found on the other side of Highway 62, which is at least a mile away from the home.

Some trees were also uprooted and snapped in half.

Residents say it all happened in just five minutes and then the storm was gone.

