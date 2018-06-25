NWS confirms tornado touched down Monday in Ohio Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NWS confirms tornado touched down Monday in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down when a line of storms rolled through the Tri-State early Monday.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado happened in McHenry, KY in Ohio County. They say the tornado had estimated peaks winds of around 100 mph.

One home lost its roof during the storm. 14 News is told the roof was found on the other side of Highway 62, which is at least a mile away from the home.

Some trees were also uprooted and snapped in half.

Residents say it all happened in just five minutes and then the storm was gone.

