Things to know: Taylor Swift at Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium

The last time Swift performed in Louisville was in front of a sold out crowd at the KFC Yum! Center in 2015. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of Taylor Swift fans will head to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium this Saturday for her Reputation Stadium Tour stop in Louisville.

UofL released lots of information concert-goers should be aware of before the show.

The box office will open at 12 p.m. Saturday, with parking lots opening at 2 p.m. It will cost $20 per car/truck/van or $50 for RV's.

Gates open for the show at 5 p.m. with the show slated to start at 7 p.m.

Parents, taxis, or anyone else dropping off passengers for the show should pull up to the PJCS bus lane on Floyd Street for drop-off.

PJCS security will have a clear bag policy in effect. Officials with the school describe acceptable bags as:

- Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches

- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

- An exception will be made for diaper and medical bags with necessary items after proper inspection at a gate.

There will be various pick-up locations after the show depending on involved parties. They are described in the release as follows:

Parent Pick-up: Parents and guardians looking to pick up concert-goers will be allowed into the Platinum T lot only between 9 pm – 10 pm at a reduced rate of $10, to park and reunite with them in the waiting area after the show. No one will be permitted to wait directly outside of the stadium. Access to the Platinum T lot will be via South Floyd Street from Crittenden Drive and Park St. Anyone arriving after 10 pm will need to meet their concert goer at 3rd and Central Ave. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Taxi pick-up location: Both Taxi 7 and Yellow Taxi will be staged in the eastbound lanes of Central Ave after the concert to allow fans to grab a taxi. Access will be via the stairwell on the south side of Central Avenue coming from Card March.

Ride-Share pick-up: Both Lyft and Uber customers looking for ride-share after the show must walk over Central Ave to 3rd Street, where they will need to meet their rides on 3rd Street in front of Jim Patterson Stadium.

Traffic Exit Plan Note: Vehicles arriving after 10 p.m. will not be allowed to enter the area around the stadium, as the traffic-exiting plan will then restrict any cars coming near the stadium.

The following items are all prohibited:

- Purses larger than a clutch bag

– Briefcases

– Backpacks

- Fanny Packs

- Cinch Bags

- Seat Cushions

- Luggage of any kind

- Computer Bags

- or any bag that does not meet the current policy

- Alcoholic Beverages

– Balloons

– Beach Balls

– Cans

– Bottles or Other Beverage Containers

– ALL Professional Cameras including Go Pro’s

- Video Recording Equipment

– Audio Recording Equipment

– Laser Pointers

– Banners with poles

- Selfie Sticks

– Political Signage

– Confetti

– Coolers

– Ice Chests

– Drones

– Unmanned Aircraft Systems

– Fireworks

– Smoke bombs

– Illegal Drugs

– Laser Pens and Pointers

– Noise-Making Devices

– Weapons of any kind

– Pepper Spray/Mace

- Animals (exception for certified service animals).

Signs are allowed, but they must be smaller 11-by-17 inches or smaller, and include no battery powered lights.

