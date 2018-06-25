Indiana Pacers parting with guard Lance Stephenson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers will not pick up the team option on guard Lance Stephenson's contract for next season.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard announced the move Monday. He says it was a very difficult decision but the team needs flexibility for free agency, which opens on July 1.

The Pacers are coming off a surprisingly good season, winning 48 games after trading star Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Stephenson, an eight-year veteran, brought energy off the bench and finished the season averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

