Programming Note: Journey with Dylan Dreyer to re-air

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans of Journey with Dylan Dreyer can catch the episode missed due to technical difficulties soon.

Due to technical difficulties last Sunday at 12:00pm, “Journey with Dylan Dreyer” was unable to air.

WAVE will air the missed episode of “Journey with Dylan Dreyer” this Sunday, July 1st at 12:00pm.

