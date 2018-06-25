Harden seeks NBA MVP, Rockets hope for 2nd big awards night

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - James Harden is hoping to win his first NBA MVP award in what could be another big night for the Houston Rockets.
Harden, Cleveland's LeBron James and New Orleans' Anthony Davis are the three MVP finalists. That and the league's other individual awards will be presented Monday night at the NBA Awards show.
Harden was the league's top scorer on a Rockets team that had the NBA's best record, giving him a strong chance to finally capture the MVP award after finishing as the runner-up twice.
The Rockets walked away with Coach of the Year for Mike D'Antoni and Sixth Man of the Year for Eric Gordon last year at the inaugural NBA Awards. Gordon has a chance to repeat, while center Clint Capela is one of three finalists for Most Improved Player.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
