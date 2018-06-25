Rand Paul files civil suit against attacker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul has filed a civil suit after the man convicted of attacking him was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

In the lawsuit, Paul asks for damages to pay his medical bills, a permanent no-contact order, attorney fees and more.

The full civil suit filing is attached below:

According to court records, Boucher became upset about lawn trimmings in his yard, leading to the attack.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.