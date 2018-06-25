Rand Paul files civil suit against attacker

It happened around 2 p.m. on Branning Road, near Ballard High School in east Louisville.More >>
It happened around 2 p.m. on Branning Road, near Ballard High School in east Louisville.More >>
Senator Rand Paul has filed a civil suit after the man convicted of attacking him was sentenced to 30 days in jail.More >>
Senator Rand Paul has filed a civil suit after the man convicted of attacking him was sentenced to 30 days in jail.More >>
It still may be several days or weeks before a full assessment of the damage to Warehouse 30 at Barton 1792 is fully complete, but local ecosystems are already feeling the impact.More >>
It still may be several days or weeks before a full assessment of the damage to Warehouse 30 at Barton 1792 is fully complete, but local ecosystems are already feeling the impact.More >>
The Louisville Metro Council will soon decide how the money it controls will be spent over the next fiscal year.More >>
The Louisville Metro Council will soon decide how the money it controls will be spent over the next fiscal year.More >>
Get ready to pay more. Kentucky's new expansion of the 6 percent sales tax is about to hit everyone in the pocketbook. Pet care, landscaping services, and gym or club memberships will now get taxed. And in a bit of a surprise to many people, local charities will also be paying.More >>
Get ready to pay more. Kentucky's new expansion of the 6 percent sales tax is about to hit everyone in the pocketbook. Pet care, landscaping services, and gym or club memberships will now get taxed. And in a bit of a surprise to many people, local charities will also be paying.More >>