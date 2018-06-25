Police: Woman in her 80s backed over by car in her driveway

Someone backed over the woman in her own driveway, police said. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was rushed to the hospital after she was backed over by a vehicle in her own driveway, police said.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Branning Road, near Ballard High School in east Louisville.

Police tell us the woman, who is in her 80s, was pinned beneath the vehicle.

First responders were eventually able to free her. She was rushed to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

